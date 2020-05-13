A 36-year-old Ulster woman was jailed for ramming a pickup truck into "another vehicle during an argument," according to a state police report.

State police troopers from the Towanda Pennsylvania State Police barracks were called to a domestic dispute on April 27 late in the evening. The victims, listed as men, 66 and 41 years of age, told troopers that Jodie Simons, 36, ran a 2006 GMC Sierra into their car.

Simons allegedly hit the passenger side of the car where the victims were sitting. Troopers arrested Simons at her home, arraigned her on assault charges, and took her to Bradford County Correctional Facility after she couldn't post $50,000 bail.