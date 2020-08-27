Scranton, Pa. – United States Marshal Martin J. Pane announced the arrest of Sawsan Hadidi, a 39-year-old woman formerly of Danville, Montour County.

U.S. Marshals arrested Hadidi and recovered two children in the 8400 block of West Dempster Street, Niles, Illinois today, at about 12:10 p.m. (Eastern time).

On May 29, court officials in Northumberland County, Pennsylvania, removed Hadidi’s two children from her custody.

On June 11, court officials returned the children to her under conditions – including that they reside in a home in Riverside, Northumberland County. On June 12, Hadidi allegedly fled with the children and never returned. On June 16, the Riverside Police Department obtained an arrest warrant charging Hadidi with Interference with Child Custody. They also requested that the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) assist in her arrest and the recovery of the children.

The arrest and recoveries occurred without incident. Hadidi was turned over to officials in Cook County, Illinois for arraignment. Pennsylvania officials are coordinating with Illinois authorities for the return of the children.

“The safety and well-being of children are paramount to members of the Marshals Service. We will commit our best effort to these cases and the safe recovery of children,” said United States Marshal Pane.

In 2015, the Justice for Juvenile Victims of Trafficking Act was passed, granting the USMS the authority to assist in all missing child cases. In the current fiscal year, the USMS recovered no less than 163 missing children.