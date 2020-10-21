Williamsport, Pa. –A 28-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday in Williamsport according the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

U.S. Marshals stated Abdul Bailey, formerly of Atlantic City, was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that took place on May 4, 2013. The incident was being investigated by the Atlantic City Police Department.

On September 16, 2020, detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging Bailey with that homicide. Attempts to find Bailey in Atlantic City were unsuccessful and the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) Fugitive Task Force was asked to apprehend him.

Tuesday, at about 12:30 p.m., members of the task force arrested Bailey without incident at a home in the 600 block of Elmira Street, Williamsport. He was turned over to Lycoming county officials to await extradition to New Jersey.

“Crimes of violence are of the highest priority for the Fugitive Task Force. The Marshals Service and our partners recognize the importance of bringing those charged with such crimes to justice," U.S. Marshal Martin J. Pane said. "It is my sincere hope that the arrest of this fugitive brings some sense of closure to the family.”

The USMS Fugitive Task Force in the Middle District of Pennsylvania is comprised of 22 state, county and local police agencies, including: the Williamsport Bureau of Police; the Lycoming County Probation Office; the Lycoming County Sheriff’s Office; the Pennsylvania State Police; and, the Pennsylvania Board of Probation and Parole – all of whom participated in this investigation.