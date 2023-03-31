Watsontown, Pa. — A man who was wanted for a child endangerment charge in Northumberland County was recently arrested and jailed.

Ernest Reynolds III, 36, of Watsontown, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, according to Crimewatch. District Judge Michael I. Diehl issued a warrant for Reynold's arrest last month in relation to an abuse incident on Jan. 26 involving an infant. The six-month-old infant reportedly was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident.

Reynolds, who is a known drug user, was suspected to have fled to the Kensington area of Philadelphia. No further details about Reynold's arrest were available as of Thursday.

Reynolds had also absconded parole, according to Crimewatch. He has a history of violence with law enforcement.

