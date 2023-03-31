Mugshot Ernest Reynolds III child endangerment _ 2023

Ernest Reynolds III

 Source: Crimewatch

Watsontown, Pa. — A man who was wanted for a child endangerment charge in Northumberland County was recently arrested and jailed. 

Ernest Reynolds III, 36, of Watsontown, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals, according to Crimewatch. District Judge Michael I. Diehl issued a warrant for Reynold's arrest last month in relation to an abuse incident on Jan. 26 involving an infant. The six-month-old infant reportedly was hospitalized in critical condition following the incident. 

Reynolds, who is a known drug user, was suspected to have fled to the Kensington area of Philadelphia. No further details about Reynold's arrest were available as of Thursday. 

Reynolds had also absconded parole, according to Crimewatch. He has a history of violence with law enforcement. 

Docket Sheet

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.

Thank you for saying that local news matters!