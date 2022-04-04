Williamsport, Pa. — Two inmates at the United States Penitentiary at Lewisburg entered guilty pleas last week in federal court for allegedly having cell phones while incarcerated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle accepted the guilty pleas from Ralph Hooper, 43, and Jordan Reid, 29, at the March 29 hearing, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

After accepting their guilty pleas, Arbuckle sentenced both inmates. Hooper received two months’ imprisonment to run consecutive to his 128-month sentence for his participation in an interstate heroin and cocaine drug trafficking organization.

Reid received one month of imprisonment to run consecutive to his 75-month prison sentence for possessing a firearm as a felon and in furtherance of drug trafficking.

Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use.



