Williamsport, Pa. – Two inmates at the United States Penitentiary in Lewisburg were charged in federal court for unlawfully possessing contraband.

Jordan Reid, 29, and Ralph Hooper, 43, allegedly possessed cell phones while at the serving sentences at the penitentiary, according to a press release from United States Attorney John C. Gurangus. On Sept. 29, Hooper was found to have a black Android cell phone in his possession. On Oct. 5, Reid was found to have a black LG cell phone in his possession. Federal law prohibits inmates from possessing cellphones due to the institutional security risks posed by their use.

The matter is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the FBI. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Drew O. Inman and Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoffrey W. MacArthur are prosecuting the cases.

The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is one year of imprisonment, according to the release.