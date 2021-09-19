Williamsport, Pa. —The Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit utilized an unwitting informant for the purchase of crack on two occasions from a Williamsport man.

Detective Tyson Havens said on May 10, a deal was arranged by a confidential informant for the purchase of crack near the 600 block of Market Street. On May 18, a second deal was completed for crack near the 500 block of Market Street.

During the second deal, Havens said they witnessed Kevin Alexander Lattie emerge from the residence where the deal allegedly took place.

Both the confidential informant, and later the unwitting informant, who agreed to cooperate, identified Lattie as the man who sold crack on both occasions.

Lattie was charged with two counts of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Lattie is being held at the Lycoming County Prison in lieu of $95,000 monetary bail. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 23 with Judge Aaron Biichle.

