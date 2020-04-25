Trout Run, Pa. – Two teenagers were charged with allegedly planning a murder plot on a victim in Trout Run, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

On April 23, a 44-year-old Howard Blackburn of Trout Run notified police that he believed Dillian Weaver, 19, of Williamsport, was attempting to find someone to murder him. When police contacted Weaver, both he and a 16-year-old girl confessed to soliciting another person to murder the victim, according to the police report.

Weaver and the girl were charged as adults and committed to Lycoming County Prison, police said.