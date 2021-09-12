Shamokin, Pa. —On Sept. 4, officers in Coal Township responded to the reported theft of a vehicle in the parking lot of an AutoZone store.

Jarred Derck, 37, of Coal Township was charged with first-degree felony receiving stolen property, second-degree tamper with or fabricate physical evidence, misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and a summary charge of retail theft after officers said they discovered him driving the stolen vehicle.

Officer Cody Rebuck said Derck denied stealing the car. According to the report, two syringes were discovered inside the vehicle. Rebuck said one contained a clear substance.

As officers were placing Derck into custody, a manager from the AutoZone approached them. According to the report, the manager said Derck had stolen an ignition switch from the store.

Derck was searched, and officers said they discovered an old ignition switch along with a used one.

Derck is being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $5,000 bail as he awaits a preliminary hearing on Sept. 14.

