Montoursville, Pa. —Police in Montoursville said an investigation into a scheme being run on three local Lowe’s stores resulted in felony charges for two suspects.

According to Deputy Chief Jason Bentley, the two suspects were identified as Savannah Danielle Dillard, 24, and Ahmad Shantone Mack Boxley, 26. Both are from Michigan.

Authorities said the suspects were identified by a woman through surveillance video as they purchased items at the stores. A third suspect could not be identified, according to investigators.

An investigator with Asset Protection from Lowe’s informed authorities of the scheme and provided video of the suspects. According to Bentley, the three individuals would prey on new cashiers and convinced them to charge a transaction as cash despite using a Global Cash Card for the purchase. With no cash being charged the card, the group would then return items at the next store for cash.

Dillard was observed on video as she allegedly purchased $1,284.46 worth of merchandise from the Lowe’s in Montoursville. On the same day, authorities said Boxley could be viewed as he purchased $1,099.18 worth of items.

Both suspects were viewed leaving in a white Jeep Compass authorities later discovered rented out of Iowa. During a call with the rental agency, authorities said they discovered the woman who rented the vehicle.

According to Bentley’s report, the woman identified Dillard and Boxley from the surveillance video. She also confirmed the vehicle was rented for Boxley.

Boxley was charged with three third-degree felonies in receiving stolen property, retail theft, and access device is counterfeit. Boxley was charged with two counts of the final two charges.

Dillard was charged with the same third-degree felonies. Dillard was charged with one count each.

No bail is listed for either suspect.

Savannah Sanielle Dillar docket sheet

Ahmad Shantone Mack Boxley docket sheet