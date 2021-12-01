Montoursville, Pa. – Two people are in the hospital after a driver led police on a high-speed vehicle chase and crashed their car near Montoursville early Tuesday.

Gavin Schomburg, 18, of Hughesville, now faces felony charges of fleeing and attempting to elude an officer, aggravated assault by vehicle while driving under the influence, endangering the welfare of a child, misdemeanors of reckless endangerment, and various traffic summaries, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Schomburg had a female juvenile passenger at the time. Both were hospitalized with serious injuries after Schomburg crashed his silver Toyota Camry on Kehrer Hill Road in Upper Fairfield Township.

The pursuit began in the area of Canfield Lane in Loyalsock Township. A patrolling state trooper observed Schomburg traveling through a blinking red light without stopping. The trooper attempted to pull Schomburg over.

Instead of stopping, Schomburg got onto Interstate 180 and headed east as he increased his speed, according to a police press release. Several other vehicles on the highway had to maneuver out of the way to avoid being hit by Schomburg’s vehicle.

Schomburg then got off at Exit 21 and turned left on a solid red light to head north on Route 87. He continued to lead police on a pursuit up Route 864 and onto Kehrer Hill Road for several miles before crashing.

Schomburg’s vehicle caught fire with both him and his passenger still inside, according to state police. Multiple other state police units arrived and pulled Schomburg and his passenger from the burning vehicle. Police were able to extinguish the fire using fire extinguishers from their patrol vehicles.

A large amount of drugs was found in Schomburg’s vehicle after the fire was extinguished, according to the police press release. His vehicle was taken back to the PSP Montoursville barracks pending a search warrant.

Schomburg awaits a preliminary hearing which will be scheduled at the office of District Judge Gary A. Whiteman.

Docket Sheet