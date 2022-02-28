Williamsport, Pa. – Two men were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Lycoming County.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Braheem Lewis, 24, of Philadelphia and Ethan Bailey, 23, of Williamsport, was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment. Both will be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release after serving their imprisonment sentences.

Lewis and Bailey conspired to distribute fentanyl in Lycoming County from August 2019 to August 2020. At the hearing, Chief Judge Matthew W. Brann highlighted the way that the distribution of fentanyl has ravaged this community and the country.

Three other co-defendants were previously sentenced and received the following:

• Basil Arties, 27, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment;

• Damion Bethea, 26, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment; and

• Kenyon Bonaparte, 21, was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment.

Co-defendants Kevin Bryant and Ira Sims have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Co-defendants Angellitto Lawton and Jordan Watkins are awaiting trial.

The charges stem from an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Williamsport Bureau of Police, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case.