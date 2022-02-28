Sentenced_2021

Williamsport, Pa. – Two men were sentenced Wednesday in federal court for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy in Lycoming County.

According to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania, Braheem Lewis, 24, of Philadelphia and Ethan Bailey, 23, of Williamsport, was sentenced to 48 months’ imprisonment. Both will be required to serve a three-year term of supervised release after serving their imprisonment sentences.

Lewis and Bailey conspired to distribute  fentanyl in Lycoming County from August 2019 to August 2020. At the hearing, Chief Judge  Matthew W. Brann highlighted the way that the distribution of fentanyl has ravaged this community and the  country.  

Three other co-defendants were previously sentenced and received the following: 

Basil Arties, 27, was sentenced to 18 months’ imprisonment; 

Damion Bethea, 26, was sentenced to 15 months’ imprisonment; and 

Kenyon Bonaparte, 21, was sentenced to 24 months’ imprisonment. 

Co-defendants Kevin Bryant and Ira Sims have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing. Co-defendants Angellitto Lawton and Jordan Watkins are awaiting trial.  

The charges stem from an investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police, the Williamsport Bureau of Police, the Lycoming County Narcotics Enforcement Unit, the FBI, and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Assistant United States Attorney Alisan V. Martin is prosecuting the case. 


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.