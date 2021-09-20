Berwick, Pa. —After a series of threatening text messages, Berwick Police said they responded to a call near Washington Street.

Officer Brandon Shultz said after he spoke with several people at the residence who gave similar accounts, it was established an assault had taken place.

One witness had several “bumps and bruises” after allegedly being thrown to the ground multiple times. A second witness allegedly had her eyeglasses broken.

Justin Bertollo, 19, of Berwick allegedly sent text messages to a person at the residence that stated he was going to shoot everyone there. According to the report, Bertollo arrived at the home with friends and preceded to assault two people.

Bertollo was charged with two counts of second-degree simple assault and six counts of first-degree misdemeanor terroristic threats. Bertollo posted $50,000 bail through a professional agency as he awaits his Sept. 20 preliminary hearing.

