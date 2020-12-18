Lewisburg, Pa. – Two people were charged for allegedly selling heroin to a confidential informant in Union County.

Daniel R. Engleman, 30, of Sunbury, and Miranda A. Bingaman, 23, of Watsontown, face felony charges of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to deliver narcotics; criminal use of a communication facility; and misdemeanors of possession of narcotics.

The confidential informant first contacted Engleman via cell phone on Nov. 3 to set up a controlled buy of one bundle (10 bags) of heroin for $100, according to the affidavit written by a trooper from Pennsylvania State Police Troop F’s Vice/Narcotics Unit.

The informant and Engleman met at the parking lot of Burger King in Lewisburg to complete the transaction. Engleman was with Bingaman and he removed the heroin bundles from her purse and gave them to the informant, the trooper wrote.

For the second controlled buy, the undercover state trooper called Engleman’s cell phone on Nov. 11 and arranged to meet at Sheetz in Kelly Township to purchase $100 of heroin. When the trooper arrived, Engleman asked him to come sit in his blue Dodge pickup truck. The trooper sat behind Bingaman, who was in the front seat.

Engleman wanted the trooper to use heroin in front of him and when he refused, “he said he wouldn’t sell to me because he thought I was a cop,” the trooper wrote. The trooper then exited the truck and went back to his vehicle.

Charges were filed on Dec. 9 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

