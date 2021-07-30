Williamsport, Pa. — Williamsport Police said a woman was treated at UPMC Williamsport for a possible brain hemorrhage after a man allegedly sucker-punched her from behind.

On July 23, officers said they responded to a call for an assault after a man approached a person and struck them in the side of the face with a closed fist, according to a complaint.

David Matthew Strothers, 39, of Williamsport allegedly jumped on the victim after the initial assault and continued to punch and swing at her. A second assault occurred when a family member heard the victim’s cries for help an attempted to intervene.

When a second witness approached, Strothers fled, according to the report. Police said Strothers struck both victims several times and broke a laptop in half.

Strothers was charged with two counts each of second-degree misdemeanor simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. No bail was listed for Strothers, who is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 3.

Docket sheet