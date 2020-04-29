Mansfield, Pa. – Police said a female pedestrian and an 11-year-old girl sustained serious injuries when a driver hit them Monday as they were walking along Bailey Creek Road in Rutland Township, Tioga County.

Leslie D. Welch, 34, of Mansfield, and the 11-year-old girl were struck by a vehicle at 5:39 p.m. Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield said Ryan J. Neal, 42, of Mansfield, was driving a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt on Bailey Creek Road south of Kingsley Road when his vehicle went off the side of the road and hit the pedestrians.

Welch and the girl were taken by ambulance to UPMC Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital in Wellsboro for treatment of their injuries.

Neal was not injured, police said. He cited for careless driving.