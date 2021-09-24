Coal Township, Pa. —Two minors reported missing in Northumberland were found inside a residence in Coal Township. Two people are facing felony charges after authorities said they lied about the whereabouts of the children.

Otis Hoover, 33, and Tammy Zeigler, 33, both of Coal Township allegedly lied to authorities when questioned about the whereabouts of the juveniles. Through surveillance, officers with the Coal Township Police Department said they observed the children at a residence with Hoover and Zeigler several times.

One of the juveniles, who reportedly ran away from a home in Milton, was reported missing on June 8 of this year. On July 26, authorities spoke with Zeigler, who was informed of the juvenile being considered a missing person and denied knowing anything about there location. According to the report, Zeigler told authorities the same thing on Aug. 11.

On Sept. 17, U.S. Marshals observed one of the juveniles at a residence located near the 1100 block of West Wood Township in Northumberland.

A search warrant was executed on Sept. 17 and Hoover and Zeigler were taken into custody. Officers said one of the missing juveniles was also taken into custody at the same time. The second was discovered under a bed in the attic after authorities spoke with both Hoover and Zeigler.

Both Hoover and Zeigler are facing identical charges in third-degree felony interference with custody of children and second-degree misdemeanor obstruct law enforcement. Both Hoover and Otis are charged with two counts each of the offenses.

Hoover and Zeigler are being held at the Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail. No preliminary is scheduled as the publishing of this article.

Zeigler Docket sheet

Hoover Docket sheet