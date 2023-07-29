Scranton, Pa. — Two Brooklyn men were indicted by a federal grand jury for passing counterfeit bills at Pennsylvania businesses, including two in Snyder County.

The indictment for Eli Gabriel Lewis, 20, and Dejuan Smartt, 26, of New York was unsealed on July 24. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania had indicted the men on June 13.

The indictment alleges between Feb. 4 and Feb. 22, Lewis and Smartt conspired to pass counterfeit currency at 16 different stores across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. On six difference occasions, the men used counterfeit $20 bills to pay for merchandise at these stores, which includes two in Snyder County. The men also used counterfeit bills in Lancaster County and Luzerne County, according to a press release.

Lewis and Smartt could face a maximum penalty of 20 years of imprisonment.

