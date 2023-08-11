Lewisburg, Pa. — Two men from New York state were arrested after they each allegedly used $700 of counterfeit bills to purchase items at Lewisburg Walmart.

Stephon D. James, 31, of Bellport, and Patrick J. Samuel Jr., 27, of Brooklyn, came to the store in Union County on June 26. Samuel entered the store just before 1 p.m. and used seven counterfeit $100 bills to purchase a breast pump and baby supplies, according to Trooper Jennifer Bowers of state police at Milton.

Ten minutes later, James came into the store and used seven $100 counterfeit bills to buy Hart batteries and other items.

Both men then left the store in a gray Honda Civic with a New Jersey license plate, Bowers wrote in the affidavit.

Walmart's loss prevention officer reported the incident to police and told them Samuel and James have done similar transactions at many Walmart stores across the country. The men were identified due to past contacts and facial recognition software, Bowers wrote.

James and Samuel were charged with misdemeanor theft by deception through the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg.

Docket Sheet James

Docket Sheet Samuel

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.