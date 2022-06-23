Sunbury, Pa. —Police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred on June 15 in Sunbury that they suspect was in retaliation to the shooting death of a Sunbury man in May.

Sunbury Police took Francky Riche, of Sunbury, into custody Thursday June 23 on attempted homicide charges. Two other men, Isaac Holley, 18, of Northumberland, and Reggie J. Houseal Jr., 19, of Sunbury, were charged as accomplices.

An arrest warrant has been issued for a fourth man, Anthony Moultrie, of Sunbury, who also will be charged with attempted homicide. Police say the four men were inside a black SUV the night of June 15 when at least seven shots were fired at a vehicle a family member of accused murderer Ajani Munsh-Ousha Uhuru was riding in.

Uhuru was charged for the shooting death of Kareem Jakes, 30, who was inside the Penn Jersey Mart on N. Fourth Street on May 19.

A resident at the 100 block of S. Third Street contacted police on June 17 after discovering bullet holes in his vehicle. Sgt. Travis Bremigen responded to the scene where police found seven spent brass casings, including three 9mm spent casings and four .380 spent casings, according to the affidavit.

Video surveillance from a nearby business showed a white vehicle driving on S. Third Street shortly after 10 p.m. June 15. The vehicle ran the stop sign at the intersection of Chestnut Street. A black SUV was behind the vehicle at the time. The video showed what appeared to be a muzzle flash coming from the black SUV, according to the affidavit written by Bremigen.

Police obtained additional video footage from another business that showed both vehicles traveling at a high rate of speed in Sunbury. Shots were seen being fired from the black SUV as both vehicles traveled on S. Third Street.

Several days later, an individual who was the passenger in the white vehicle notified police that they were a family member of Uhuru’s and felt they were the target of the shooting as an act of retaliation. The individual said a friend had picked them up at their residence and the black SUV started following them a short time later, according to the affidavit.

The individual further stated they had been receiving threats from a man in apparent retaliation for the shooting last month at Penn Jersey Mart. Police retrieved video footage from Penn Jersey Mart from June 15 which showed the black SUV in the parking lot and were able to link Holley to the scene.

When police interviewed Holley, he claimed that he had three passengers in the SUV the night of June 15 and that Moultrie, a passenger, started firing shots at the white vehicle, Bremigen wrote. Holley became afraid for his life, so he allegedly stopped the SUV and ordered the three passengers to get out.

Police were able to interview Houseal on June 22, who allegedly told them that after the shots were fired he asked Holley to stop and he exited the SUV. Houseal claimed Riche was one of the shooters for the June 15 incident, Bremigen wrote.

The handgun used in the drive-by shooting was later recovered from a residence on Seventh Street, according to Bremigen. Houseal had told police a woman had given Riche the handgun.

Houseal, Holley, and Riche were arraigned Thursday in front of District Judge Michael Toomey.

Docket Sheet Houseal

Docket Sheet Holley

