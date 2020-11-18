Berwick, Pa. — When officers arrived at 230 East 11th Street in Berwick, they were immediately greeted by a male who allegedly claimed two people tried to break into his home, according to a criminal complaint.

Officer Victor Guevara of the Berwick Police Department said he observed a male, later identified as Robert Shafer, 19, of Berwick running out of the residence, according to the complaint.

The accuser told officers two men broke into his home. According to the complaint, the caller said one person was leaving the residence and another was still inside.

Guevara said he went toward the backyard and identified Shafer, who was running out of the home. Guevara stated he tackled Shafer, who yelled “I only beat him up because he sold me weed,” according to the report.

Guevara placed Shafer in his patrol car, according to the complaint. He then spoke with the resident, who said Shafer and a second suspect identified as Joshua Snyder, 19, of Berwick had attempted to kick in the backdoor of the residence and rob him and his friends.

According to Guevara, the resident said both Shafer and Snyder allegedly had knives. Guevara said the witness told him knives were allegedly held to a person’s throat and another was pointed at a person’s stomach.

According to Guevara, a search of the property turned up two knives and a grinder with a small amount of marijuana. Guevara also said there was damage to both the back door and a bedroom door witnesses say both Snyder and Shafer kicked during the alleged robbery.

According to the report, a knife was found outside and a second one was found in a bathroom at the home. Guevara stated all witnesses were able to identify both knives as the ones used in the alleged robbery.

Shafer was held in lieu of $50,000 monetary bond and Snyder was held in lieu of $40,000 monetary bond. Court documents show Snyder and Shafer failed to pay bail and are being held at the Columbia County Prison.