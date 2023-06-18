Lewisburg, Pa. — Two men were charged after allegedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover officer in the parking lot of Lewisburg Sheetz.

Treyvon Makaveli-Th Lee, 24, of Danville, and Jacob Thomas Greenly, 32, of Milton, both face felony charges of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The undercover officer texted Greenly on April 28 asking for methamphetamine. Greenly offered the officer a half ounce of meth for $450, as well as a gram of heroin for $175, according to the affidavit written by Trooper Zachary Martin of state police at Montoursville.

Greenly said he had to wait for his contact in Sunbury to get back to him and then they could meet to complete the sale. Later that afternoon, Greenly told the undercover officer he was ready to meet. The officer picked up Greenly at his home and then drove over to the west side of the parking lot of the Lewisburg Sheetz store in Kelly Township. The officer gave Greenly $625 of prerecorded money for the purchase, Martin wrote.

A black sedan with tinted windows pulled in next to the undercover officer's vehicle. A Hispanic male, later identified as Lee, got out of the black sedan and into the rear seat of the officer's vehicle where he took the $625 from Greenly in exchange for a zip top bag containing a crystalline material, according to the affidavit. Lee then got out of the officer's vehicle and went back into the black sedan.

The officer took the narcotics back to the state police barracks where the crystalline substance tested positive for methamphetamine at 13.82 grams. A white powder in the blue zip top bag weighed 1.22 grams and tested positive for fentanyl, Martin wrote.

The officer found out Lee's identity by searching Facebook and matching it to a JNet photo.

Charges were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe. A warrant was issued for the arrest of Lee. Greenly awaits a preliminary hearing at Rowe's office.

Docket Sheet Greenly

Docket Sheet Lee

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.