Halfmoon Township, Pa. — According to a report released by Rockview State Police, an assault incident that allegedly occurred on Oct. 30 is being investigated.

Trooper Travis Sather said when officers arrived at 8 Hard Rock Lane, they determined an altercation between two males occurred. Troopers stated there was a knife present.

According to the report, one male suffered superficial injuries to his left hand. Troopers said charges are pending further investigation.