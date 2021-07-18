Muncy, Pa. – Two men have been charged with stealing more than $5,000 of electronics department merchandise from the Muncy Township Target store over a one-year period.

Court records allege that Javonte T. Harris, 23, of Rochester, N.Y., and Carlos J. Marquez Rosado, 32, of Westfield, Pa., conspired to steal video game equipment, cell phones, watches, hard drives, and other electronics department items from the store in Lycoming County between Aug. 19, 2020, and July 11, 2021.

Both men were apprehended at the store on July 11 when they were caught in the act of attempting to remove theft protection from several items as Harris placed them in the front of his pants, according to the arrest affidavit written by Trooper Brett Harvey of Pennsylvania State Police at Montoursville.

Marquez was reportedly observed looking out for store staff and giving Harris the ok to remove the items. Target loss prevention staff contacted state police after both men were observed on surveillance video leaving the store with stolen Apple Fitbit watches.

Target’s asset protection manager noted that 11 of the Fitbit watches were stolen, though upon being apprehended by police Harris only admitted to stealing 7 of them, Harvey wrote.

The asset protection manager suspected that Harris and Marquez were involved in several other theft incidents dating back to August 2020. Officer Christopher McKibben of Muncy Township Police came to the store on July 12 and observed video of the two men entering the store on Aug. 19. Harris and Marquez were observed in the video allegedly stealing several video game joy controllers, cell phones, calculators, hard drives, and a power bank from the electronics department. The total amount stolen was valued at $1,943.34, according to the affidavit written by McKibben.

Several days later, on Aug. 23, the men entered the store again and allegedly stole 8 additional calculators as well as a hard drive with total value stolen at $1,211.40.

On Sept. 23, Harris and Marquez entered the store again and took $1,618.85 of merchandise, including several more hard drives, an Xbox video game console, several Nintendo Switch consoles and several other items, according to the affidavit.

Both Harris and Marquez were charged with several counts of felony retail theft, felony conspiracy retail theft, and several misdemeanors of receiving stolen property.

Marquez also was charged with a misdemeanor of possessing a small amount of marijuana that was in his vehicle at the time of his arrest on July 11. Both men will have a preliminary hearing at the office of District Judge Jon E. Kemp.

