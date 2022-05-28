Lycoming County, Pa. – Two individuals from Lycoming County who were involved in the breach of the U.S. Capitol building in Washington D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021, are expected to enter guilty pleas next month.

Mark R. Aungst, 47, of South Williamsport and Tammy A. Bronsburg (a.k.a. Tammy Butry), 51, of Williamsport, will attend a phone conference on June 27 with District of Columbia federal Judge Reggie B. Walton to enter the pleas, according to court records. Aungst and Bronsburg’s attorneys briefed the judge about the intent to plead guilty to misdemeanor charges during a May 23 status conference call.

Both Aungst and Bronsburg were part of a bus trip to Washington D.C. to attend “President Trump’s rally in Washington D.C.,” which was organized via Facebook, according to the criminal affidavit written by Special Agent Josh Miller of the FBI.

Aungst and Bronsburg, as well as several hundred others, illegally entered the Capitol building as legislators and then-Vice President Mike Pence were certifying the results of the 2020 Presidential election.

Witnesses who were on the bus trip told investigators that Aungst and Bronsburg were the last ones to return to the bus that evening in Washington D.C. On the ride home, Aungst reportedly bragged about going inside the U.S. Capitol building and showed pictures to other bus passengers.

FBI investigators found several videos on Bronsburg’s Facebook profile, which was under the name Tammy Butry. The videos appeared to be shot inside the U.S. Capitol building. An individual matching Aungst’s description also appeared in the video, Miller wrote. Bronsburg, who is known locally as “The Pissed Off Patriot,” also had photos of herself inside the Capitol building including a selfie of her wearing a blue Trump flag around her shoulders.

Surveillance video pulled from the Capitol and surrounding areas showed images of Bronsburg and Aungst inside the building, according to Miller.

Federal charges of illegal violent entry and disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building were filed against Aungst and Bronsburg in February 2021. Since then, at least 846 individuals have been charged for breaching the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. A Centre County man, Brian Gunderson, also had been charged for his alleged involvement.

Related Reading: Two Lycoming County individuals charged with breaking into U.S. Capitol

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.