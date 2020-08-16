Centre County, Pa.—It all started for a woman after she and a neighbor came back from a jog on the July 18, 2020 in State College.

After the pair returned home, Katlo Romeo Magogodi, 23, of State College, attempted to kiss his neighbor according to a police criminal complaint filed on August 5, 2020. The victim was able to escape from the apartment, but two days later, after attempting to speak with Magogodi about the incident, the victim was forced into sexual intercourse after being threaten with a knife the affidavit explained.

According to the affidavit filed with Magistrate Judge the Honorable Casey M. McClain, Magogodi attempted to kiss the victim in her apartment after the two returned from a bike ride to downtown State College. The victim told him “no”, but Magogodi continued, fondling the victim and undoing the top of her dress.

The affidavit then states the victim was able to get away from Magogodi and make her way to the bedroom where a window leading outside existed. The victim fell on her way the bedroom which allowed Magogodi to reach the victim and assault her.

Magogodi left the residence and the victim called 911 the complaint stated. According to the affidavit, after the victim returned home from the hospital and speaking with police, Magogodi was put in handcuffs, read his Miranda Rights, and transported to Patton Township Station where Detective T.E. Snyder interviewed him.

During the interview, Magogodi admitted to having sex with the victim, who he told Snyder she said “no” multiple times. He also told the detective “he didn’t want to have sex with the victim, but she wanted him to”. He also told the detective he tried to kiss the victim in the past.

During a follow up interview with the victim, she explained what happened on the bike ride on July 18. According to the detective the victim said after the bike ride with Magogodi, he attempted to kiss her and would not let her leave his apartment. A neighbor heard a noise and knocked on the door, allowing the victim to escape. She then told the detective she met with Magogodi to discuss the incident two days later when the alleged assault occurred.

Magogdi is facing charges of rape forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated incidental assault without consent, aggravated incidental assault with forcible compulsion, indecent assault without consent of other, and indecent assault forcible compulsion.

The case was transferred to the Court of Common Pleas on August 6, 2020. Magogodi’s bail was set at $100,000. According to court documents, Magogodi was unable to post bail and is being held in Centre County Prison.