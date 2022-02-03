Mifflinburg, Pa. – Two Union County residents were recently charged after a police search turned up several hundred grams of methamphetamine, cocaine, and marijuana.

Brandie Sue Adams, 40, and Donald D. Kouf, 49, of Mifflinburg remain jailed at Union County Jail on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Trooper James Gutierrez of Pennsylvania State Police at Milton was among law enforcement officials called to assist the United States Marshal’s Task Force to serve a warrant on Sept. 29 at 2240 Johnstown Road in West Buffalo Township.

According to the arrest affidavits, law enforcement received consent to search the residence and observed a rifle and marijuana plant in plain view. The rifle belonged to Kouf, who was not to possess a firearm due to previous felony charges, Gutierrez wrote.

Police applied for and were granted a search warrant to further check the residence. As a result of the search, police found: 58 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, 152 grams of suspected cocaine, 101 grams of suspected marijuana, plastic baggies containing unknown pills, four digital scales, 72 glass smoking devices, bulk glassine baggies, two grinders with marijuana residue, and one camouflage Mossberg Patriot .308 firearm. $200 cash also was found, Gutierrez wrote in the affidavit.

The charges were filed on Jan. 19 at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch. Both Kouf and Adams had already been incarcerated due to unrelated charges, Gutierrez wrote.

Judge Mensch set Adams’ bail at $20,000 monetary. Kouf’s bail was set at $10,000 monetary. Kouf also received a felony charge for possession of a firearm prohibited.

Docket Sheet Adams

Docket Sheet Kouf