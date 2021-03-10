Wellsboro, Pa. – Two victims in Tioga County were scammed recently when they were contacted by individuals posing to be from Publishers Clearing House.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, the first victim, a 76-year-old woman of Mansfield, was contacted via telephone on Feb. 1 by an unknown suspect who told her she had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes.

The victim was asked to send payment via green dot cards to the suspect to cover taxes on the prizes. She continued to make payments over the course of a month and total lost was $1,700, police said.

The second victim, a 53-year-old woman of Wellsboro, was contacted via private message on Facebook from an account that had been hacked, according to state police. The message contained a link that indicated she won a prize from Publishers Clearing House. The victim was instructed to purchase a $50 Stream gift card to pay for a prize and provide a photograph of the card. The victim also was asked to provide personal information and to not tell anyone she had won.

Anyone with information may contact PSP Mansfield at (570) 662-2151