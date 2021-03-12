Hamilton Township, Pa. – Two individuals in Tioga County were charged with endangering the welfare of a child after they allegedly had uncapped and unused syringes in the presence of children in a Hamilton Township home.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Mansfield, Gary Gerow, 33, of Morris Run, and Jessica Page, 34, of Blossburg, had the syringes for the suspected purpose of injecting controlled substances. Police said two children ages two and five months were in the home at the time the syringes were discovered on Feb. 22. Police allege Gerow and Page were under the influence at the time.

Gerow and Page were charged with felony counts of endangering the welfare of children and misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia at the office of District Judge Tiffany Cummings.

Docket Sheet Gerow

Docket Sheet Jessica Page