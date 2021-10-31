South Williamsport, Pa. — South Williamsport police discovered two grams of fentanyl and more than $1,000 in cash during a traffic stop.

When Corporal William Macinnis spoke with a passenger, the passenger's window was not operational, according to the affidavit. The passenger, identified as Noah Watts-Fox, 29, of Williamsport, then had to exit the vehicle.

As Watts-Fox exited the vehicle, Macinnis' said he observed Watts-Fox “stuff” something down below the seat. When questioned about the item, Watts-Fox told officers it was his “tooter” used to smoke “ice.”

According to Macinnis’ affidavit, Watts-Fox admitted to stashing narcotics in his groin area. After returning to the station, Macinnis said authorities discovered two grams of fentanyl, approximately $1,113 in cash, and two cellphones on Watts-Fox.

Watts-Fox is held at the Lycoming County Prison on $85,000 monetary bail to face charges of felony possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show Watts-Fox is scheduled to appear before Judge William Solomon on Nov. 17 for a preliminary hearing.

Docket sheet