Mifflinburg, Pa. — Police believe a Union County man killed his wife before taking his own life last weekend at their home on Scottsdale Drive in Mifflinburg.

A family member discovered the bodies and called police to the scene at 8:35 a.m. Sunday at the 100 block of Scottsdale Drive. Mifflinburg Police Officer Jackson Stroup says police believe Jeffrey Scott Wenrich, 63, killed his wife, Tharifah Wenrich, 64, before taking his own life sometime during the overnight hours of July 29 and July 30. The couple lived together at the home, Stroup said in a press release.

Stroup says foul play is not suspected and no motive is known. Police continue to investigate.

The Union County Coroner, Evangelical Regional Mobile Medical Services, state police at Milton, and Troop F Forensic Services assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Mifflinburg Police Department at 570 966-1027. The National Suicide & Crisis Hotline is available for those struggling with mental health or thoughts of suicide.

