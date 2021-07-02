Williamsport, Pa. — Detectives from the Lycoming County District Attorney’s office said in a written affidavit that Kevin Ray Bradley, 45, of Williamsport was well-known to them.

On June 28, Bradley was taken into custody for two felony offenses stemming from recording a phone calls--one with Mayor Derek Slaughter and an another with an employee of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court--without their knowledge. According to detectives, Bradley then posted the videos on his YouTube channel.

The alleged call to Mayor Slaughter was recorded on May 5, according to authorities, who viewed the video and said there was no mention it was being recorded.

On May 12, Bradley allegedly made a call to the PA Supreme Court and recorded an employee without permission. Detectives said they again viewed the video through his YouTube channel and hear no mention it was being recorded.

Both Mayor Slaughter and the employee, who identified herself in the video, said Bradley made no mention at anytime he was recording the conversation.

Bradley was charged with one count of interception of communications and three counts of disclosure intercepted communications. Both are third-degree felonies.

Bradley was released on June 28 on $25,000 unsecured bail. His bail is scheduled for July 8.