Towanda, Pa. — A Towanda man is scheduled to appear in court twice at the end of the month regarding separate incidents from which he was charged with felonies.

According to court records, Scott Lee Sutton, 51, of Towanda was charged with a third-degree felony of firearms not to be carried without a license along with several misdemeanors and a summary offense for an incident in September 2020. Sutton is scheduled to appear before Judge Maureen T. Beirne on April 27 for a criminal pre-trail conference.

On April 29, Sutton is scheduled to appear before Judge Evan Williams III for a formal arraignment. According to court records, the formal arraignment stems from charges of two counts of felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, a third-degree felony of criminal use of a communication facility, and a misdemeanor charge of intentional possession of a controlled substance by a person not regulated.

According to troopers, Sutton sold suspected methamphetamine to an undercover CI on Jan. 27.

Court records show Sutton is currently being held at the Bradford County Prison in lieu of $75,000 monetary bail.