Selinsgrove, Pa. — A woman looking through her boyfriend's cell phone was enough to spark a dispute that ended with charges earlier this month.

State police at Selinsgrove say Alexia R. Dunka, 18, of Selinsgrove, got into a fight with her boyfriend on Oct. 23 after she became upset when she looked through his cell phone at a residence in Penn Township.

The boyfriend, Quentin T. Hatcher, 19, allegedly grabbed Dunka's arms and pushed her. Dunka told Trooper Logan Brouse that Hatcher grabbed her t-shirt and sweatshirt out of her hands when she attempted to change and threw them against the wall.

When Dunka tried to call 911 on her cell phone, Hatcher grabbed the phone from her, Brouse wrote in the affidavit. Dunka then grabbed the portable landline phone and called 911, but Hatcher grabbed that one as well. When the 911 dispatchers attempted to call back, Hatcher refused to answer. Police were then dispatched.

When police interviewed Hatcher, he told them that Dunka had straddled him when he was lying in bed and grabbed him by the neck. Brouse said Dunka admitted that she put both hands around Hatcher's neck and applied pressure, according to the affidavit.

Dunka was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault, and summary harassment. Hatcher, whose address is listed in court documents as Harrisburg, was charged with several felony robbery counts, misdemeanors of theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, and summary harassment.

Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Nov. 14 at the office of District Judge John H. Reed.

Docket Sheet Dunka

Docket Sheet Hatcher

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.