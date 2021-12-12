Lewisburg, Pa. – Two women were charged with felonies of retail theft after they allegedly stole merchandise from the Lewisburg Walmart in Kelly Township.

Suzanne Thompson, 34, of Hazleton, was at the store on Oct. 10 and under-rang a PlayStation 4 headset at the self-checkout, according to court documents.

Video surveillance showed Thompson placing another item underneath the headset while moving it over the scanner. She allegedly put both items in a bag and left the store.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton contacted Thompson several days later and asked for a receipt showing the headset was paid for. Thompson emailed a receipt to Trooper Matthew Hill, who forwarded it to Walmart’s asset protection manager. The receipt was determined to be fake, according to court documents.

Thompson had pleaded guilty to three previous retail theft offenses. Due to this, she was charged with third-degree felony retail theft.

In a separate incident, a Milton woman who was banned from the store for prior thefts was caught taking $40 of merchandise without paying. Kayla Gastley, 28, was at the store on Oct. 30.

State police viewed video surveillance that showed Gastley at the self-checkout bagging several items that she did not pay for. Walmart staff also showed police a form signed by Gastley on March 4 stating that she was no longer allowed on the Walmart premises.

When police contacted Gastley, she denied stealing items from the store, according to court documents. Because this is Gastley’s fourth retail theft offense, she was charged with a third-degree felony of retail theft. Gastley also was charged with a third-degree misdemeanor of defiant criminal trespass.

Charges against both women were filed at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe in Lewisburg. A preliminary hearing for Thompson is scheduled for Jan. 6 at Rowe’s office. Gastley’s preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.

