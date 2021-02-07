Mifflinburg, Pa. – Two people received felony charges this week for allegedly concealing the whereabouts of a 17-year-old girl in Union County who ran away to Florida.

Pennsylvania State Police at Milton filed the charges Friday against Heather L. Specht, 33, of Shamokin Dam, and Austin C. Jones, 22 of Panama City, Fla., at the office of District Judge Jeffrey Mensch in Mifflinburg.

According to state police, the girl of Mifflinburg, traveled with her brother, Jones, to Florida on Jan. 21. Through further investigation, police determined that Specht knew of the plans for the girl to run away to Florida and further concealed those plans.

Both Specht and Jones were charged with felony concealment of the whereabouts of a child. Specht also was charged with felony obstruction of justice and misdemeanor tampering with/fabricating evidence.

Jones also received a felony charge of interference of custody of children and a misdemeanor charge of furnishing authorities information without knowledge.

Specht’s preliminary hearing is scheduled at Mensch’s office for March 9. Jones awaits his preliminary hearing.

Docket Sheet Specht

Docket Sheet Jones