Danville, Pa. – A staff member and a resident were charged with assault last week after police responded to North Central Secure Treatment Unit 13 in Montour County for a reported altercation.

Staff member Sean M. Taylor, 33, of Bloomsburg, and a 16-year-old female resident of Lancaster got into a physical altercation at the Mahoning Township facility shortly after 3 p.m. Feb. 24, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton.

Taylor was charged with simple assault. The juvenile was charged with aggravated assault, according to a press release written by Trooper George Aguirre.