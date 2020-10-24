Limestone Township, Pa. – Two Snyder County residents have been charged for a burglary at a residence last month in Limestone Township, Union County.

According to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton, Jennifer Boop, 35, of Beavertown, and Shawn Matthews, 19, of Selinsgrove, forced entry into a residence at 2450 Wildwood Road the afternoon of September 8.

State police allege Boop and Matthews stole three televisions, a Playstation 3 console, a sound bar, clothing and two laundry baskets full of frozen foods.

Boop was charged with felony counts of conspiracy – burglary, criminal trespass, receiving stolen property and a misdemeanor of corruption of minors. Matthews was charged with felony counts of conspiracy – burglary, criminal trespass and theft by unlawful taking.

Both arrestees were arraigned at the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Mensch and were remanded to Union County Jail in lieu of $25,000 bail. Boop and Matthews have a preliminary hearing at Mensch’s office on November 17.

Docket Sheet Boop

Docket Sheet Matthews