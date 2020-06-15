A 19-year-old Beech Creek man and an 18-year-old Renovo woman allegedly threatened to burn a neighbor's house down.

In a press release from June 10, investigating officer Lauren Lesher said Alvin George and Jazlyn E. Fulger made the threats in the 10 block of Sherman Street, Beech Creek Township, around 2:50 p.m. on May 31.

"PSP Lamar was contacted to report his neighbor had been threatening to burn his house down," Lesher wrote.

The victim was listed as 39-year-old Ryan Shellman of Beech Creek.

George and Fulger were arrested for making terroristic threats, Lesher said.

Fulger was charged on June 9 with one count of first degree misdemeanor terroristic threats and one count of third degree misdemeanor harassment. She also was charged with summary disorderly conduct.

George has not yet been charged in this case but has other criminal charges pending in Clinton County, according to the Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania Web Portal.

George has drug possession charges pending for an April 7 incident, and theft charges pending for a Jan. 6 incident.