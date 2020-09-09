Men from Jersey Shore and Julian recently were arrested for allegedly selling methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Pleasant Gap, Pennsylvania State University Police reported.

Bradley N. Bortner, 23, of Jersey Shore, and Seth J. Witherite, 33, of Julian, each face one felony count of drug delivery - methamphetamine.

The reported drug transaction occurred in 2018 but criminal charges were not filed against the men until 2020, according to Centre County Court records.

PSUPD Detective Robert Ruggiero said that Bortner supplied methamphetamine to Witherite, who then sold it to a confidential informant (CI) on Oct. 30, 2018.

"CI purchased the crystal methamphetamine from Witherite via Bradley Bortner for $100," Ruggiero wrote in an Aug. 18 affidavit.

The drug transaction was arranged after the CI expressed a willingness to help the Centre County Drug Task Force conduct controlled buys, Ruggiero said. The Patton Township Police Department assisted with the investigation.

"CI has purchased crystal methamphetamine and other controlled substances from Witherite on multiple occasions and knows Witherite to be an individual that routinely sells controlled substances," Ruggiero wrote.

The reported drug deal began at Witherite's residence in the 100 block of Moore Street, Julian, but the CI and Witherite then traveled to Bortner's home in the 100 block of Danielle Dr., Pleasant Gap, to "pick up," Ruggiero said.

The CI waited outside while Witherite entered Bortner's apartment and stayed inside for about 10 minutes, according to Ruggiero.

"Witherite exited the apartment with the Ziploc type bag of crystal methamphetamine and handed it to CI. CI explained conversations had with Witherite regarding Bortner being his supplier of methamphetamine," Ruggiero wrote.

Police said the substance in the bag field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Bortner was charged with one felony count of drug delivery - methamphetamine, one misdemeanor count possession of methamphetamine, one misdemeanor count of possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia.

Witherite was charged with one felony count each of drug delivery - methamphetamine and criminal use of a communication facility. He also faces one misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance.

Both men are awaiting preliminary hearings before Magisterial District Judge Kelley Gillette-Walker.

Docket sheet - Bortner

Docket sheet - Witherite