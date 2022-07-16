Hughvesville, Pa. — Two people who were evicted from a mobile home went back and ended up staying for a week.

Jason Barto, 47, and Mary Stackhouse, 48, were discovered at the mobile home on July 11 and were arrested for felony criminal trespass, according to state police at Montoursville.

The pair had been given clearance to go in on July 6 to retrieve belongings from the mobile home located in the 150 block of Boak Avenue. They were supposed to leave that same day, but instead began living and sleeping at the residence.

Charges were filed at the Muncy magisterial office of Judge William C. Solomon.

Jason Barto Docket Sheet

Mary Stackhouse Docket Sheet

