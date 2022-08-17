Montgomery, Pa. — A man and woman of Montgomery are accused of smashing the windshield, mirrors, and taillights of a parked vehicle.

State police at Montoursville say Dominic Scott Martin, 20, and Summer Rain Deitrich, 19, vandalized the vehicle the morning of June 17. The vehicle, a black Volkswagen Jetta, was parked on Broad Street in Montgomery. Damaged to the vehicle totaled just over $594.

A third individual who was at the scene told Trooper Nickolaus Coulston that Martin and Deitrich were involved in the vandalism. Deitrich had allegedly called the vehicle owner prior to the incident and told him he’d “better watch his car,” Coulston wrote in the affidavit.

A witness told police that she saw three individuals drive up to the scene, exit their vehicle and then walk up the street. The witness confirmed she saw a blonde woman, later identified as Deitrich, arguing on her phone. The witness then heard the sounds of the vehicle being damaged, according to Coulston.

Police later interviewed Martin, who told them he threw small rocks at the vehicle’s taillights, side mirrors, and windshield and punched them. When police talked with Deitrich, she told them she did not know who damaged the vehicle and that “anyone could have done it” because a lot of people don’t like the vehicle owner, Coulston wrote.

Misdemeanor charges of criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and loitering and prowling at night were filed on Aug. 10 against Martin and Deitrich. Both have preliminary hearings scheduled for Oct. 28 at the Muncy magisterial office of Judge William C. Solomon.

