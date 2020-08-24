The mother of a Northumberland County toddler who drowned in a neighbor’s swimming pool earlier this month has been charged with a felony of involuntary manslaughter.

Britney D. Bridges, 23, of Main Street in Turbotville, also faces charges of endangering the welfare of children.

Bridges was arraigned Monday by District Magistrate Mike Diehl and was remanded to Northumberland County Jail in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Her three-year-old son, Clayton-Lucas Eugene Hamilton, died on Aug. 11 in Turbotville after he fell into a neighbor’s pool and drowned, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Milton. Hamilton left his home between noon and 2 p.m. and went into the neighbor’s yard on Main Street, according to police. He was later found in the pool by the neighbors. Police said the gate to the pool's deck was locked. It is believed the boy was attempting to fill a toy with water when he fell into the pool.

Hamilton was transported to UPMC-Muncy, where he was pronounced dead at 3:34 p.m. The Lycoming County Coroner, Charles Kiessling Jr., said cause of death was drowning.

Related Reading:

Bridges and a male friend went to the hospital after Hamilton was taken to the emergency department. Corporal Kimberly Zimmerman noted that Bridges and her friend had an odor of marijuana on them, according to court documents.

Bridges told police she had fallen asleep with her son at noon and woke up when she heard the sound of sirens.

Bridges reportedly told the troopers she got up and started looking around for her son, but could not find him.

Troopers interviewed Bridges on Aug. 19. She told them her son woke up early, around 7:55 a.m. She told the troopers she said, “why kid, why,” about him waking up early that day, according to court documents.

Bridges told the troopers Hamilton had been in the neighbor’s yard a few times, but had never been in the pool before.

She also told troopers that Hamilton had gotten outside previously at the Turbotville residence. When the investigating troopers asked if Hamilton had gotten outside when her ex-boyfriend lived there, Bridges said, “all the time,” according to court documents. “And I mean like in my head, I’m such a bad mother, because my child keeps getting out, but other people have told me…toddlers do that.”

When asked how many times Hamilton previously got out of the residence, Bridges quickly corrected herself and said it was only a “handful” of times, according to court documents. Bridges told troopers because Hamilton had previously gotten out, she had to put child locks on the doors.

On Aug. 21, troopers interviewed a former neighbor who told them Hamilton had walked into her kitchen one day, according to court documents. The boy had to open two doors in order to get inside the kitchen, the neighbor told troopers.

The neighbor walked Hamilton outside and heard Bridges yelling for him, according to court documents. The neighbor walked Hamilton back to Bridges. She told troopers she noticed other times when Hamilton was left unattended on the front lawn.

According to court documents, the neighbor told troopers she had concerns for the child’s safety, and she said Bridges was an “unattentive mother.”

A preliminary hearing for Bridges is set for 9:30 a.m. Sept. 2 at Diehl’s office.

Docket Sheet