Albany Township, Pa. — On Dec. 20, 2020, the Pennsylvania Game Commission said it received a video that depicted the alleged torture of a white-tailed deer near Hatch Hill Road in Bradford County.

According to Officer Rick Finnegan, Christopher Cyril Acham, 36, and Brian Hicks, 54, both of Tunkhannock, were filmed by the witness as they allegedly removed the leg of a deer after it was struck by a vehicle.

Finnegan said the animal was alive after Hicks struck it with a truck provided by his employer at Sugar Hollow Water Services, LLC, in Tunkhannock.

According to an affidavit from Finnegan, Acham arrived in a second truck from Sugar Hollow Water Services, LLC, and filmed Hicks as he removed the leg. Acham allegedly gave commentary as he filmed Hicks.

Finnegan said he went to Hatch Hill Road and was able to recover the carcass of a white-tailed deer with its left rear leg missing.

According to the report, officers spoke with the owner of Sugar Hollow Water Services, LLC on Dec. 21.

During the interview, officers said the owner confirmed the vehicle was involved in a collision with a white-tailed deer. Finnegan said the owner also confirmed Hicks and Acham were operating the vehicles at the time of the collision.

Hicks, who allegedly removed the left leg of the deer, was charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, two counts of conspiracy, a misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals, and multiple summary offenses.

Court records show Hicks was being held in lieu of $20,000 monetary bail. According to records, he posted bail through Surety Bonds in Sayre on Dec. 21, 2020. Hicks is scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing with Judge Todd Carr on Feb. 3.

Acham was charged with the same counts, according to court records. Those records also show he was given $10,000 monetary bail, which was posted on Dec. 21, 2020, through Surety Bonds in Sayre.

Acham is scheduled to appear in front of Judge Carr on Jan. 20 for a preliminary hearing.