A dentist from Tunkhannock was sentenced for "unlawful drug distribution charges," according to the United States attorney's office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Christopher Bereznak, 50, was sentenced on April 20 by Judge Robert Mariani to about eight and a half months time served for eight counts of unlawful drug distribution through illegitimate prescriptions.

"It was alleged at trial that Bereznak initiated a sexual relationship with a young woman after answering her ad posted on Craig's list wherein the young woman advertised that she was looking for a "sugar daddy," the release states. "The relationship involved Bereznak providing prescriptions for controlled substances for the young woman in exchange for intimacy and sex."

About 1,000 text messages between the lovers were presented as evidence to the jury.

The dentist's license has been suspended, was placed under probation for three years, and fined $5,000.