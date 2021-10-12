Williamsport, Pa. -- On Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at 8:28 p.m., officers were emergency dispatched to the area of the 600 Block of Maple St. for a reported shooting, according to a report on Lycoming County Crimewatch.

Upon arrival, officers located an unconscious female victim, 25, suffering from a gun shot wound. The victim was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital for emergency medical treatment.

Officers secured the scene and were assisted with the collection of evidence by the Pennsylvania State Police Forensic Services Unit.

This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information related to this shooting, please contact Agt. Brittany Alexander at 570-327-7640 or balexander@cityofwilliamsport.org.