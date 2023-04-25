Milton, Pa. — A cashier at a Northumberland County truck stop allegedly stole $585 from the business while he was on the clock.

State police at Milton say Anthony Holland, 38, of Lewisburg, took the money around March 13 during cash transactions at American Truck Plaza in Turbot Township.

The business discovered the theft on March 31 and reported it to police.

Holland was charged with misdemeanor theft. District Judge Michael Diehl set bail at $10,000 unsecured, which Holland posted. A preliminary hearing is set for June 7.

