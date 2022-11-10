Lewisburg, Pa. — The Texas truck driver who killed a woman and dumped her body along Interstate 80 in Union County was sentenced Monday to 40 to 80 years in state prison.

Snyder-Union County President Judge Michael H. Sholley imposed the sentence on Monday as part of a plea agreement for Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., 30, of Dallas.

Rollins pleaded guilty in September to a third-degree murder charge and 20 counts of abuse of a corpse for the death of Rebecca Landrith, 47, whose last known address was in Virginia.

As part of the plea agreement, Rollins received consecutive 20- to 40-year terms for the homicide charge and 1 to 2 years each for the abuse of corpse counts.

During his plea hearing on Sept. 14, Rollins admitted to killing Landrith. Police say he shot Landrith at least 20 times and then dumped her body on Feb. 6, 2021 off I-80 near the Mile Run interchange in West Buffalo Township.

Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson said after Rollins shot and killed Landrith, he shot at her corpse at least 19 times. Rollins originally was charged last year with one misdemeanor count of abuse of a corpse — the 19 additional charges for each shot fired was added as part of the plea agreement. Rollins used a 9 mm handgun to shoot Landrith, according to Johnson.

The shooting took place inside of the cab of Rollins' tractor-trailer truck. Police say Landrith was shot in the head, neck, and chest.

Rollins was only on the run for a few days after the murder before he was arrested on Feb. 10 in Connecticut on the homicide and abuse of corpse charges.

Receipts in Landrith's jacket pocket led police to trace the homicide back to Rollins. Police used the receipts to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

Investigators determined that Rollins and Landrith had traveled together in his tractor trailer from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania.

It is believed that Landrith, who previously worked as a professional model, had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

A PennDOT worker found Landrith’s body the morning of Feb. 7 off the Mile Run interchange near the Clinton County line. Fingerprints were used to identify Landrith, who had no identification on her.

Rollins has been imprisoned since his arrest last year, most recently at Centre County Prison. As part of the plea agreement, Rollins will get credit for time already served. Rollins was represented by Union County Public Defender, Brian W. Ulmer.

