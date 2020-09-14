West Perry Township, Pa. – A truck driver left behind crates of chickens in Snyder County this morning when he attempted to flee the scene of an accident, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Selinsgrove.

According to state police, a truck driver hit a utility pole shortly before 1 a.m. Monday when attempted to turn onto Church Road from Heister Valley Road in West Perry Township. The truck’s right side struck the pole hard enough to shear the pole off at its base.

The driver then fled the scene and lost several units of its load, including 19 crates of chickens. The chickens were packed in blue, white and gray boxes.

According to PCO Burkholder of PSP Selinsgrove, they were coordinating with another agency as of 9:30 a.m. to pick up the chickens.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP Selinsgrove at (570) 374-8145.