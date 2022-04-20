Lewisburg, Pa. – The Texas truck driver who was accused of killing a woman last year and dumping her body off Interstate 80 was deemed competent to stand trial, according to Union County District Attorney Pete Johnson.

Last fall, Union County Public Defender Brian Ulmer, who is representing Tracy Ray Rollins Jr., submitted for a psychological evaluation of his client. The results of that recently came back and the homicide case will move forward, getting closer to a trial date.

However, the date for a trial won't be set until the next term due to Rollins' counsel seeking other evaluations, Johnson said. Johnson did not expound on what those evaluations entail. Jury selection for the next court term begins in July.

Rollins, 29, of Dallas, TX, is set to stand trial for allegedly slaying Rebecca Landrith and leaving her body at the Mile Run interchange off I-80 on Feb. 7, 2021.

Landrith, 47, of Virginia, was shot at least 18 times in the head, neck, and chest inside the cab of Rollins’ tractor-trailer truck.

Rollins was arrested by state police in Connecticut on Feb. 10 last year, after investigators followed a paper trail to track the suspect down. Through receipts found in Landrith’s jacket, police were able to match dates and times to surveillance footage at several restaurants and convenience stores in Wisconsin and Indiana.

Investigators determined that Rollins and Landrith had traveled together in his tractor-trailer from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania.

It is believed that Landrith, who previously worked as a professional model, had traveled with Rollins for several months during his deliveries. She had allegedly gone by the name “Leslie Myers.”

A PennDOT worker found Landrith’s body the morning of Feb. 7 off the Mile Run interchange near the Clinton County line. Fingerprints were used to identify Landrith, since she did not have identification on her.

Rollins was extradited back to Pennsylvania a few weeks later where he was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Mensch on charges of felony homicide and a misdemeanor of abuse of a corpse. Mensch denied bail with the reason being “criminal homicide and no ties to the community” according to court documents. Rollins has been committed to Union County Jail since then.

